Hanover students rally around classmate with lymphoma

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Hanover County are rallying one of their classmates who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Savannah Wood, who was diagnosed with lymphoma this week, is a freshman at Patrick Henry High School and her classmates are already supporting her.

The baseball team is wearing special wristbands and they’re using the hashtag “savstrong.”

Hanover County Public Schools sent 8News a video of students wishing her the best and letting her know they love her.

The students are also wearing green and purple on Wednesday and Thursday to show support.

Savannah is also a member of the girl’s lacrosse team and her teammates said they want her back as soon as possible.

