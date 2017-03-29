Gov. McAuliffe encouraging high school students to register to vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe is encouraging eligible high school students to register to vote.

The governor declared the week starting April 23 as Virginia High School Student Voter Registration Week.

In Virginia, a 17-year-old can register to vote as long as he or she will be 18 on or before the next general election.

Any Virginia school that gets more than 65 percent of its eligible voters registered will get a certificate from McAuliffe.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.