Fredericksburg Police investigating more than a dozen vehicle tampering cases

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating 16 cases of vehicle tampering that happened Tuesday.

They happened at the following locations:

100 block of Kinloch Drive

100 block of Braehad D rive

1000 block of Martingale Court

100 block of Barksdale Court

300 block of Stonewall Drive

200 block of Mcconkey Street

Fourteen out of the 16 cars had been left unlocked. The suspects took cash and electronics.

The Fredericksburg Police Department would like to remind City residents to:

Keep your vehicles locked at all times. Unlocked vehicles are easy targets for criminals.

Never leave valuables, such as purses, laptop computers, portable music players or cash, in your vehicles.

Do not leave book bags, gym bags or luggage in view as a criminal assumes they contain valuables.

Always file a police report if items are stolen from your vehicles. Stolen items are often recovered and are returned to their owner. However, if stolen items are not reported to the police, there is no way for items to be returned to their owner.

