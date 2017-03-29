FBI Richmond Division offering summer program for teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is inviting local teens to learn more about the agency this summer.

The FBI Richmond Youth Academy will be a two-day program open to fifty students currently enrolled in a Virginia high school. During the academy, students will be provided an overview of the FBI’s mission and operations through a series of presentations and exercises. It will be Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond Field Office located at 1970 East Parham Road, Richmond, Virginia.

Students interested in participating in the Youth Academy must have parental approval and meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be a United States citizen

Reside in Virginia

Be enrolled in an accredited high school or if home-schooled, recognized by your school district

Be a junior or senior

Maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher

Students must also complete an application process no later than May 31, 2017. The Youth Academy is not an internship program and while students may be offered case studies drawn from adjudicated cases during the session, they will not be exposed to active cases nor day-to-day investigations. You can find more information, the application, and additional outreach programs by clicking here.

