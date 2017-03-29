2 teenagers, woman shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Richmond’s Mosby Court after three people were shot and rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Police have confirmed the victims are a teenage boy and girl, and an adult woman.

#BREAKING Investigation underway after shooting in Mosby Court sends two teenagers and one woman to the hospital. #GMRVA I'm live w/ more. pic.twitter.com/WWpNT5XJ3x — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 29, 2017

Authorities said that at 1:21 a.m., calls came in for random gunfire and a person shot.

When police arrived at 1958 Accommodation Street, they found three gunshot victims.

All three of the victims were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries and one has non-life threatening injuries.

There’s still no word yet on a motive or suspect.

Investigators will be on the scene for several more hours.

