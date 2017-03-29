2 juveniles in custody after leading Chesterfield County Police in chase; crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police report that two male juveniles are in custody after they led police in a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The incident began around 10:25 a.m. when police received a call about suspects possibly breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Police were able to locate the suspected vehicle at Chesterfield Towne Center and tried to initiate a traffic stop. When the vehicle didn’t stop, police pursued the vehicle westbound on Midlothian Turnpike before the vehicle exited onto Route 288 north.

The vehicle eventually sideswiped a van while traveling north on Route 288. No injuries were reported from the crash, and the vehicle continued along Route 288 before exiting onto Huguenot Trail westbound.

Eventually, the suspect vehicle crashed through a guardrail into a light pole.

One of the two juveniles was hospitalized with injuries from the crash, before being taken into police custody. Both are now in custody and charges are pending.

This is a developing story.

