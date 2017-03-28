Victim’s attempt to sell video games through Facebook leads to robbery

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person’s attempt to sell video games over Facebook led to a robbery, Caroline County investigators said.

On March 26 at approximately 11 p.m., deputies were called by a person that claimed they had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told authorities they responded to a Facebook post from a person that was interested in purchasing a gaming system and games.

Police said when the meet up occurred on Harris Road, the suspect brought out a handgun and demanded the gaming system and games, along with the victim’s cell phone.

“The investigation led to an address on Schumans Road in Caroline County where contact was made by deputies and investigators to one of the people residing at the residence,” Caroline County Sheriffs Office press release read. “The resident reported he was not involved but assumed that his roommate was and prior to deputies and investigators arriving on scene, the roommate had fled from the residence by jumping out a window of the back room.”

The male suspect ultimately surrendered to police. Another suspect was developed that lived at the residence and was later discovered to be the girlfriend of the first suspect, who was allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

Police said the stolen property was discovered at the residence as well as the gun that was used, which was later discovered to be a pellet gun.

Karislam Fuquan Miller, 22, and Christina Lee Edens, 21, both from the 19000 block of Shumans Road in Ruther Glen were arrested.

Miller was charged with robbery, two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Miller was also wanted on four outstanding warrants from Washington County for domestic assault and destruction of property. Edens was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind Caroline County residents that there are Safe Exchange Zones to safely make exchanges.

