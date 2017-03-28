Robious Elementary 500 votes away from winning visit from famous author

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — Robious Elementary is in the top three spots to win a free school or library visit from Jan Brett in the 2017-18 school year.

With more than 40 million books in print, Brett is one of the nation’s foremost author illustrators of children’s books.

Brett is best known for her book, “The Mitten.”

Robious Elementary is just 500 votes from first place.

You can vote by clicking here. The contest ends on April 3, 2017.

