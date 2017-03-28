Riverfront Canal Cruises to begin 18th season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Riverfront Canal Cruises announced Tuesday that they will kick off their 2017 season starting April 1 and ending November 12.

The popular attraction takes all tourists on a narrated 40-minute tour down the James River and the George Washington designed Kanawha Canal in authentic flat-bottom boats.

Tourists can learn about the centuries of Richmond’s history, which includes Chief Powhatan’s Chiefdom to the first successful electric streetcar.

Sightseers can view the Triple Crossing Railroad, the Virgina Capital Trail, the Low Line gardens, and wildlife and the historic Tabacco Warehouses converted into trendy lofts.

Boat tours travel along downtown Richmond’s historic Canal Walk each hour and accommodate up to 35 passengers.

The boat schedule has been extended to seven days a week starting in May and ending in September, with varying hours in April, October, and November. Check the website for specific scheduling details.

Tours depart from the Turning Basion at 139 Virginia Street.

Historic Tour prices:

Adults: $8.00

Children (5-12 years old): $6.00

Children 4 and under: Free

Seniors (65 years and up): $6.00

Private Charters:

$100/hour

Onboard dining is an option.

All reservations must be made at least two weeks in advance by calling (804)-788-6466.

All boats are handicapped accessible.

For more detailed information please visit HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.