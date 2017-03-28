Richmond woman pleads no contest in toddler’s death

Related Coverage New details emerge at arraignment for Richmond woman charged in toddler’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond woman charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl pleaded no contest in Richmond Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Danielle L. Turner was originally scheduled to have a three-day trial.

She was charged with felony child neglect in the death of her goddaughter, Latrice Walden.

The prosecution said that an autopsy revealed Walden’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head. They said the victim had 18 contusions to the arms, 30 to the legs, 13 on the torso and more on the top and back of her head. Prosecutors say they believe she was beaten all weekend while her parents were at the hospital.

Turner’s attorney argued that this was just a tragic accident.

Family told 8News that Turner was watching the child while her mother was at the hospital giving birth.

Turner claimed the victim slipped in the tub and hit her head on the night of February 14. She did not call emergency responders until the next morning. Walden was already in cardiac arrest at that point. Emergency responders alerted police because they said there were too many injuries to have just been a fall.

Her sentencing has been set for June 23.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.