Police: Man robbed at knifepoint after soliciting prostitute in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was robbed at knifepoint after soliciting a prostitute in Chesterfield County, police say.

The incident occurred at Rollingwood Estates Apartments on Pewter Avenue off Walmsley Boulevard.

Police say that an adult male solicited a prostitute who arrived at the location with a second female. At one point, the prostitute brandished and struck the man with a knife while the second female took cash from his wallet.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 black female with a stocky build who appeared to be between 24-34 years old. The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 female with a stocky build who was wearing a gold tank top and dark-colored pants.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

