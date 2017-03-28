Petersburg’s proposed FY 2018 budget lacks school funding

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) —The FY2018 budget was presented to the Petersburg Council during a work session Monday night.

The Interim City Manager, Tom Tyrell, emphasized three things: A structurally balanced budget, a positive fund balance, and making strategic investments in infrastructure.

The total proposed operating budget for FY2018 is $71.7 million.

Funding for public safety including the police and fire departments is a priority in the budget.

The minimum salary for police officers was raised to $43,900. Both departments have lost employees due to cuts in pay resulting from the City of Petersurg’s financial crisis.

The understaffed fire department will be able to hire 14 new members, and a new contract for fleet maintenance is currently being sought. All firemen and police officers, in addition to the rest of the city workers, will see the 10 percent pay cut they took in April of 2016 restored.

However, the budget lacked funding to schools.

The budget also has no funding for projects supported by the general fund such as improvements to Petersburg Public Schools.

City Council and the Robert Bobb Group have said they expect that restructuring will allow the city to fund school improvements in the future.

A public hearing for the FY2018 budget is scheduled for May 2.

City council is scheduled to adopt the budget on June 6.

