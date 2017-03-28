Petersburg restaurant brings wave of business to Old Towne

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A place built more than a century ago is now a centerpiece of revitalization in Old Towne Petersburg.

The Farmer’s Market Restaurant & Bar, which opened two months ago, fits into a landscape that’s changing for the better in Old Towne area.

“The history of the building is obviously one of the major attractions for people here,” owner Frits Huntjens told 8News.

The building was constructed in 1879 and served as a local farmer’s market.

“There were 19 butchers in here that served this community and the fish mongers were outside in a shed,” Huntjens explained. “The farmers had produce under the awning.”

Now, the restaurant owner said the restaurant is the big pebble in the pond of upscale restaurants in Old Towne Petersburg.

“Everything is farm to table and very fresh,” Huntjens said. “We actually bring whole fish and cut it ourselves.”

The restaurant serves fresh seafood, veggies and decadent desserts mostly from local sources. Business is booming, and there’s enough business it seems to go around in Old Towne.

“My colleagues around Old Towne were saying they actually saw an uptake in their businesses, which is perhaps the opposite of what some people might have expected,” Huntjens said.

Chamber President Danielle Fitz-Hugh added, “we all know people will travel for food.”

The unique and historic decor draws close to 200 people for live music on weekends.

The owner says the combination of melodies and delicious meals might be the recipe to help revitalize Old Towne.

“The more restaurants we get down here, and this becomes truly a restaurant destination, I think the better it is for all of us,” Huntjens added.

