Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield County wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a guardrail on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at roughly 4:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Hull Street Rd. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and lost control of their 2007 Kawasaki before striking the guardrail.

The driver was transported to VCU Medical Center where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until next of kin is notified.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic safety section of Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1785.

This is a developing story.

