Man suffers life-threatening injuries in southside Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Richmond’s southside Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they received a call of a person shot at 6:40 a.m.

RPD: A man was shot on Berrywood Road and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Police are investigating the incident. #RVA pic.twitter.com/EfIuRFOf5G — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) March 28, 2017

Police found a man outside of a residence located at 5744 Berrywood Road with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

