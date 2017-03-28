Homeowner’s son shoots, kills three would-be burglars with AR-15

BROKEN ARROW, OK (WCMH/AP) — Oklahoma authorities say three would-be burglars have been fatally shot by a homeowner’s adult son who was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30pm Monday from someone inside a home who told dispatchers that people had broken into the house and that shots had been fired.

Deputy Nick Mahoney says officers arrived to find three men fatally shot. The neighborhood is in an unincorporated part of the county about 20 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Mahoney says the men were wearing black clothes, gloves and masks when they forced their way in through a back door. One of the teens was armed with a knife and the other with brass knuckles. The 23-year-old son of the homeowner then fired on them with an AR-15, officials told Fox 23.

“Upon making entry to the home one of the residents fired a rifle striking all three of the suspects,” the sheriff’s office statement said.

Two of the intruders died inside the home. The other “was able to run to the driveway before succumbing to his injuries,” the police statement said.

Police latest arrested a woman suspected of driving the vehicle used by three men who were attempting to rob a home and were shot to death by the homeowner’s son. Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, 21, of Oolagah was arrested on murder and burglary warrants after going to police and saying she had information about the shooting at the home.

Mahoney didn’t know if Rodriguez has an attorney.

Mahoney says there’s no reason to believe the son knew the intruders and that investigators are treating the case as a home invasion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

