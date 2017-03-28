Hampden-Sydney College freshman dies over the weekend

(WRIC) — Hampden-Sydney College is mourning the loss of a fellow student.

According to the school, freshman H. Carter Cole died over the weekend.

Cole was from Culpeper County and was a member of the school’s swim team.

Hampden-Sydney released a statement Tuesday morning saying their thoughts and prayers are with Cole’s family.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

A memorial and candlelight vigil honoring Cole’s life is being organized but details of the memorial have also not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

