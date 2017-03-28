Fort Lee hosting celebration of Women’s History Month

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Fort Lee is honoring trailblazing women who have paved the way for generations in American history on Wednesday.

A number of military and civilian women from Fort Lee and the local community will be recognized during the event at Lee Theater at 11:30 a.m.

Vivian R. A. Williams, director of Training Development for CASCOM will be the featured speaker and the 392nd Army band will also perform. Williams, a 32-year career civil servant, serves as the activity career program manager for CP-32 Training and Education professionals at Fort Lee.

Women’s History Month is a national celebration honoring women who have shaped America’s history and its future through their public service and government leadership. The first Women’s History Week was observed in 1978, born from the International Working Women’s Day that started in 1911.

