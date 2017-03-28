Former President Bush to help Gillespie fundraise

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is set to host a fundraiser for Virginia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie.

The Roanoke Times reports ( http://bit.ly/2oam1h1 ) that the former president and wealthy businessmen will host Gillespie at a Dallas fundraiser Wednesday.

Gillespie was White House counselor under Bush, who donated $25,000 to Gillespie’s political action committee last year.

Tickets for the Wednesday luncheon range from $1,000 to $25,000.

Gillespie is facing state Sen. Frank Wagner and Corey Stewart, a one-time chairman of Donald Trump’s Virginia campaign, in the GOP primary.

