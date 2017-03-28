Dog fighting for her life after having mouth bound shut

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WCMH/WRIC) – A veterinarian in West Palm Beach, Florida says a dog is fighting for its life after being found with its mouth bound shut.

Paws 2 Help tells WRIC’s sister station WFLA-TV the 1-year-old Yorkshire Terrier mix had its mouth bound with an elastic hair band in an effort to stop her barking. Her wounds are to her bones.

The clinic says they believe the dog was living in a cage on an open patio. They say the animal, named Pixie, was dropped off by two women who gave conflicting reports as to how the dogs mouth was bound shut.

“The stories went on and on and over and over and changed,” Paws 2 Help founder Eve Van Engel told the Palm Beach Post. “Nothing added up.”

The clinic notified Animal Care and Control.

Last week, a South Carolina man was sentenced to five years in prison for wrapping electrical tape around a dog’s muzzle to stop her from barking.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.