Chesterfield Police teach VSU students how to be patrol officers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia State University students received a taste of what being a patrol officer entails.

“Communication, education, understanding, cooperation…all of these can only better a relationship,” Chesterfield Police said in a Facebook post.

The Chesterfield County Police Department hosted the VSU students over the course of three nights last week.

Students learned how the patrol officer’s night begins and then was able to actually “be” the officer on patrol.

“We know that each time students attend this training, the department, the school and the community benefit,” CCPD said.

