Fuel spill at Exxon station closes portion of Willis Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews are working a diesel spill at a north Chesterfield gas station Tuesday morning.

The spill happened at the Exxon station located at 2117 Willis Road.

According to Chesterfield Fire, a nozzle came out of a tractor-trailer being filled with diesel fuel. Roughly 30 to 40 gallons spilled, but most went down a storm drain.

The environmental impact of the spill is being investigated by crews on scene.

One lane of Willis Road is closed and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Crews expect the cleanup to take at least an hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

