Chesterfield doctor accused of murdering missing girlfriend sentenced for child neglect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County physician John Gibbs will spend six months behind bars for felony child neglect of his 5-year-old son. Gibbs, who is also charged with murdering the mother of his son, was sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended in court on Tuesday.

Gibbs was arrested earlier month and charged with murdering his girlfriend, Zulma Pabon, who went missing nearly three years ago. Pabon’s body was never recovered.

Before he was sentenced in court for the felony child neglect charge on Tuesday, Gibbs told the judge in a trembling voice that he loved his son and he made a mistake by leaving him alone last November Prosecutors said it wasn’t the first time Gibbs had left his child alone.

The judge told Gibbs that saying two plus two is five is a mistake, but that leaving his child alone was not a mistake and that Gibbs had a self-centered attitude.

During the hearing, a Chesterfield County detective stated when investigators looked at Gibbs’ cell phone history and searches, he googled how to abandon your child on more than one occasion. More disturbing testimony from the detective included information that Gibbs’ son had behavior issues in daycare, and one time the 4-year-old told teacher he was “going to get his father’s gun and kill you.” The child allegedly went on to also threaten his classmates by saying, “I’m going to kill you too.”

Gibbs is scheduled to appear in court April 11 for a status and bond hearing in regards to the murder charge.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

