Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream set to reopen its doors following fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream is set to reopen its doors Saturday, April 1.

The popular Carytown ice cream shop closed temporarily back in November after flames ripped through their kitchen.

“Thank you again for your patience as we put ourselves back together,” Bev’s said in a Facebook post. “We’re incredibly excited to be back in action and getting into full swing for summer.”

Their new hours are Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and closed Sunday.

