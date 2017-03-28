Alert Target employees in Hanover County recognized for saving couple from scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Target employees have been recognized by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in helping prevent a couple from being scammed out of $4,000.

Back in January, authorities say a couple received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be a police officer with a local jurisdiction that had arrested their grandson. In order to get their grandson out of jail, the suspect posing as an officer told the couple they needed to purchase two $2,000 Target gift cards.

According to police, the couple immediately drove to the Mechanicsville Target to purchase the cards. There, a concerned cashier along with a fellow employee questioned the couple about their purchase and explained they were possibly being scammed.

The two employees, Matthew Drye and Mariah Thomas, were recently presented with Challenge Coins from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts.

“As law enforcement officers, we can’t be in all places at all times. It warms my heart to see our citizens go above and beyond to help each other, which in turn acts as another set of eyes and ears for the Sheriff’s Office,” Hanover County Sheriff David R. Hines said in a release.

If you or anyone you know has fallen victim to a scam, you are asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.