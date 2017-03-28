2017 STEM Fair features science projects by RPS students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools students are presenting their science projects at the 2017 STEM Fair Tuesday and Wednesday.

RPS students from elementary through high school will have their projects on display.

The event is at the Science Museum of Virginia on 2500 W. Broad Street.

Projects will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, then there will be an awards program Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

