Trey Songz ‘Tremaine the Tour’ coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg native and popular singer Trey Songz announced U.S. dates for his “Tremaine the Tour” Monday morning.

The tour begins Wednesday, May 3 at Detroit, MI’s Royal Oak Music Theatre and then travels the U.S. through early June.

Songz is set to make a stop in Richmond at the Dominion Arts Center May 20.

“Tremaine The Tour” celebrates Songz newly released album, “Tremaine the Album” which was released in stores and at all online retailers March 24.

