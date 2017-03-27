Teen loses foot in Newport News train accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Newport News.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Onancock Trail at 2:52 p.m.

Police say the teen was trying to cross the tracks when he was hit. The train amputated his right foot. Nightingale airlifted the teen to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

8News Sister Station WAVY reports seeing a backpack and belongings, including headphones, tossed along the tracks.

Police don’t believe this was a suicide attempt. They are investigating the possibility that the teen was listening to music and didn’t hear the train’s whistle when he was struck.

Michael Polovina witnessed the accident and rushed to help the boy.

“I can see that he has no foot, so jumped over the fence went there and compressed, elevated the leg, had him put his head down so he wouldn’t pass out and then just talked to him to keep him calm,” Polovina said.

The lead locomotive involved in the crash was CSX. The tracks are owned by CSX, according to police, and are located on private property. Nearby neighbors say people walk back and forth across the tracks frequently.

