Shop to support Kerri O’Brien’s LLS ‘Woman of the Year’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kenda Scott in Short Pump is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday to support 8News’ Kerri O’Brien’s Woman of the Year campaign to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Twenty percent of all of the jewelry store’s sales go to LLS. There will also be champagne, wine and cupcakes.

The fundraiser will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the store’s location in the 11800 block of W. Broad Street.

If you can’t make the event, you can still support Kerri’s Woman of the Year campaign. Click here for details.

