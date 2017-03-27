RPD investigating apartment burglaries near VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Police are leading an investigation into two home burglaries that occurred Sunday morning near VCU’s campus.

The victim told police that they woke up just before 6:30 a.m. to find a man in their apartment in the 1200 block of West Cary Street. When the victim confronted the intruder, he fled the apartment in an unknown direction.

The victim was unsure as to whether the apartment doors had been locked or not.

A similar incident was reported about an hour earlier, just blocks away in the 100 block of North Harvie Street.

Police have increased patrols in this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

