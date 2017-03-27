Richmond Kickers youth soccer coach collapses, dies in church

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just hours after a triumph, the Richmond Kickers face tragedy.

Kofi Nti, a former Kickers player who now coaches with the organization’s youth program, collapsed in church Sunday morning and passed away.

Nti was a star on the University of Ghana men’s soccer team before coming to the United States and joining the Kickers in the early 2000s. Now, the challenge is getting his body back to his mother in Ghana.

According to the Kickers, Nti was in church Sunday morning when he collapsed. He could not be revived. The cause of death is uncertain at this point.

Nti was a Richmond Kickers youth soccer coach. Kickers Youth Soccer President, Rob Ukrop, described Nti as extremely passionate and encouraging to young players. Ukrop added that Nti loved the game and loved teaching it.

“It was a life well lived, one that we’re really sad to miss,” Ukrop said. “Hopefully, the lessons that he’s taught these children, they’re going to take them with them, and a little bit of Kofi will live on through their teachings and their interactions.”

The Kickers will honor Nti’s legacy before their next home game on Saturday, April 8.

