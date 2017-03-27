Richmond group plans to address Shockoe Bottom memorial park concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community supporters for the Shockoe Bottom memorial park proposal plan to address city council Monday night about the project and how the city plans to move forward.

The speakers hope to address three concerns:

For City Council to support legal protection against inappropriate development in the memorial park area.

To support a “master planning” approach that makes it clear Lumpkin’s Jail site is viewed as one phase of the memorial park development and also includes the African Burial Ground and slave-trade-related sites on the east side of the railroad tracks.

Request that Mayor Levar Stoney meet with longstanding stakeholders to discuss what can be done with the resources available and plan future steps.

The city council meeting is set to start at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

