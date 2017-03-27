Proposed Petersburg budget emphasizes fiscal responsibility

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Deeply mired in debt, the city of Petersburg has a budget proposal for 2018. This proposed latest budget is all about the city being fiscally responsible.

Acting City Manager Tom Tyrrell explained Monday night that most of the city’s problems come from overspending in addition to over estimating the city’s revenue.

Public safety was made a top priority. This proposed budget includes funding to hire new police officers and firefighters. It also provides an increase to police salaries to help with recruitment.

Some city jobs will be out-sourced to cut costs in 2018.

They also propose to do away with the 10 percent salary cuts that city employees received last year.

One Petersburg resident told 8News that this looks like a step in the right direction, but this budget should also be a reality check for residents.

“We have got to hold our elected officials accountable,” resident Linwood Christian said. “Whether they go to our church or whether they are our neighbors, if they are not doing what we elected them for, its time to tell them ‘you are the weakest link goodbye.’”

Budgets talks will continue for the next couple months, with each department assigned a separate day to present their budget to the board.

The public hearing for FY2018 budget will be May 2.

