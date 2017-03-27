Paralyzed dog left for dead in Kuwait City to arrive at Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A paralyzed dog is making her way to the Richmond SPCA Monday afternoon after traveling from Kuwait City.

Her named is Diamond and many months ago, she was hit by a car and left for dead.

She survived the accident but lost one rear leg and was paralyzed in the other. This left her to drag herself through the sand in Kuwait City.

That’s where Diamond met Sue Bell of the Northern Virginia rescue group Homeward Trails.

Sue was in Kuwait helping dogs in need, but when she met Diamond, she knew that the dog was in desperate need of better care.

Richmond SPCA CEO Robin Starr saw Sue’s plea for help on Facebook and immediately responded with an offer to bring Diamond into the care of the Richmond SPCA.

Diamond was able to board a plane that arrived in D.C. last night and will arrive at the today between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

