One person displaced in Henrico County townhouse fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews battled a fire at a townhouse in Henrico County early Monday morning.

Henrico Fire officials said that at 1:40 a.m., they received a call for an apartment fire in the 200 block of Knightsmanor Ct, near the intersection of Azalea Ave and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story townhouse. The fire was brought under control in less than an hour.

Firefighters said a dog was rescued from the fire and was not harmed. Although no one was home at the time of the fire, one person is displaced and is staying with family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

