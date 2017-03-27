New Social Security Administration rules go into effect

WASHINGTON (WISH) –- New rules go into effect for the Social Security Administration today.

A treating physician’s opinion won’t mean as much when someone is filing a disability claim.

The new regulations eliminate what’s called the “treating-physician rule.”

Until now, that rule required the SSA to give significant weight to a doctor’s report that would support someone’s claims for disability. The rule change means it will be harder for people to prove they are entitled to disability payments when making a new claim.

Currently, the number of people receiving disability payments in the United States is about 8.8 million. That’s the lowest level in almost five years.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.