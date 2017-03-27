McAuliffe wants to reinstitute 1 handgun a month law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he wants to reinstitute a law limiting gun sales to one handgun a month.

The governor, a Democrat, said Monday he was adding an amendment an unrelated bill related to concealed carry permits to include a provision reinstituting a 1993 one-handgun-a-month law.

.@GovernorVA "Virginia is once again becoming the go-to state for criminals to purchase weapons in bulk." — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) March 27, 2017

McAuliffe’s proposal has little chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

The governor said the law, which was repealed in 2012, is still needed because criminals are exploiting Virginia’s looser gun laws in order to traffic firearms to other parts of the country.

Amendment would make it illegal to purchase more than one handgun in a 30-day period. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) March 27, 2017

Law was enacted in 1993 under then Gov. Doug WIlder. Repealed in 2012 under then Gov. Bob McDonnell. — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) March 27, 2017

Earlier this month, prosecutors said a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia.

