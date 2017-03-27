Man wanted for allegedly using credit cards from stolen purses

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the man accused of pickpocketing and credit fraud across multiple counties.

Toney Martin Thomas, 53, is actively wanted by at least seven different law enforcement agencies, Chesterfield Police said.

Thomas targets victims, usually elderly females, who leave their purses unattended in grocery stores, according to police. Once he takes a purse, he uses the credit cards found inside at electronic stores nearby.

Thomas is described by police as a black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and usually wears a well-groomed mustache and beard. During each of his crimes, he wore some kind of hat or cap pulled low on his face. His last known address was in Washington, D.C., and he is still believed to be frequenting the Northern Virginia area.

If you can help locate Thomas, or if you have information on any unsolved crime in or fugitive wanted by Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers. Call (804) 748-0660, click crimesolvers.net or text the code WATSON plus your tip to 274637**. If your tip is helpful to law enforcement, you could receive a cash reward.

