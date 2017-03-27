Local school districts told to address disparity involving black students with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For three consecutive years, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) says Henrico and Chesterfield have disproportionately suspended black students with disabilities than their peers.

In addition, the VDOE also suggests that Richmond has disproportionately identified blacks with disabilities under a category called “Other Health Impairment,” meaning having limited strength, vitality, or alertness.

Chesterfield County was almost four times more likely to suspend an African-American student with disabilities than a non-African-American student with disabilities.

Henrico County was almost seven times more likely. Richmond was about three times more likely to identify an African-American student with disabilities as “Other Health Impairment” than non-African-American students with disabilities.

VDOE sent letters to each school system requiring them to invest 15 percent of the grant money they received under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act to address the problem.

“That means there’s an epidemic of out of school suspensions,” said parent Kandise Lucas.

Lucas says her group Dignity in Schools has been concerned about suspensions of minority students and pushing for school reform for nearly a decade.

“The federal law states you have to have put in behavior supports, you have to have trained individuals, you have to have behavior aides. School divisions are totally disregarding those mandates,” said Lucas.

“Guess what happens when kids feel like they don’t matter and nobody cares? They’re going to go and act like they don’t matter and nobody cares,” said attorney Charlotte Hodges.

Hodges says she’s represented dozens of parents of kids with disabilities in court.

“Unfortunately for a lot of these kids they don’t feel like the system works for them, it works against them,” said Hodges.

Hodges says some of the kids she’s dealt with eventually ended up in the criminal justice system. She believes they could have been saved had the school system properly intervened.

“Rather than the school dealing with it as such and using the guidelines under federal law with how you deal with special needs students this child was referred to the court system on at least two different occasions,” said Hodges.

8News reached out to each school system for comment.

Henrico sent us a statement saying their plan centers around expanding the social and emotional supports that are available within the schools in order to support students with behavioral concerns, and hopefully minimize the number of disciplinary actions that these students experience. This is the second year we’ve set aside funds (2015-16 was the first). The “set aside” amount of grant funds for 2016-17 is $1.49 million.

In addition, the school division was just recognized this weekend at the National School Boards Association conference for our efforts in relation to student suspensions.

Chesterfield says they discussed their issue and response at their February 14 school board meeting. Click here to view their proposals.

Richmond sent us the following statement,

As part of this mandated set-aside, the majority of the funds will be for salary and benefits for staff for the provision of academic and behavior supports for at-risk general education students in grades Kindergarten through third grade in an effort to reduce the likelihood of over identification in special education.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

