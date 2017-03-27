Henrico Police: Woman arrested for DUI had child in car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police arrested a woman after she allegedly drove while drunk with a child in her vehicle.

Authorities said that around 10:15 p.m., officers stopped Jones-Dudley in the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle for a traffic violation.

The woman was suspected of being intoxicated during the traffic stop encounter. As police further investigated, Jones Dudley was arrested for driving under the influence.

Police said she also had a child with her in the car.

Along with driving under the influence, Jones Dudley was charged with child endangerment.

