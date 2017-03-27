HAZMAT crews called to Mechanicsville Kroger after box truck carrying pool chemicals catches fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A box truck carrying pool chemicals caught on fire in Mechanicsville Monday morning.

Hanover Fire crews responded to the situation at the Kroger on Route 301 shortly after 10 a.m.

HAZMAT crews were also on the scene while the pool chemicals were removed from the truck.

There were no evacuations and no reported injuries.

Hanover Fire will remain on scene while the truck is being unloaded.

