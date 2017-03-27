Gov. McAuliffe introduces amendment for plan to expand Medicaid

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe introduced a budget amendment on Monday to continue pursuing his plan for Medicaid expansion.

McAuliffe’s decision comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act that failed last week.

McAuliffe said expanding Medicaid could create some 80,000 jobs for the state.

McAuliffe also said by not expanding Medicaid, Virginia continues to lose out on about $6.6 million a day that healthcare providers could use to treat up to 400,000 citizens.

“President Trump’s attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed and even Speaker Ryan has said that Obamacare is the law of the land for the foreseeable future,” McAuliffe said. “The time has come for us to bring our taxpayer dollars back to serve the individuals who need them the most. With this amendment, I’m asking the General Assembly to work with me to pursue Medicaid expansion and put this funding to work for our most vulnerable Virginians”

The proposed amendment gives McAuliffe the authority in October, to direct the Department of Medical Assistance Services to expand Medicaid if the Affordable Care Act is still in place

This measure would guarantee a quick response to the changing health care system and assures that the Commonwealth can take advantage of any new circumstances with changes in federal programs. Any savings would be held for appropriation by the 2018 General Assembly session.

Lit. Gov. Ralph Northam said that as a doctor, he has a firsthand understanding of the benefits of having access to quality and affordable healthcare.

“Moreover, every day we don’t expand Medicaid, Virginians send millions of dollars of their taxes to other states,” Northam said. “It is time to put politics aside, and do what is right— from both a moral and business perspective— and expand Medicaid for up to 400,000 hardworking Virginians.”

McAuliffe claims several states led by Republican Governors have already expanded Medicaid, even Vice President Mike Pence’s state of Indiana.

McAuliffe also claims expanding Medicaid would help Virginia compete for jobs especially against our neighbors to the South of us, North Carolina, which McAuliffe said is also planning to expand Medicaid.

