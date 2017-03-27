Domestic Violence Services concerned over possible federal funding cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Possible cuts to federal spending has some domestic violence safe havens concerned for the future of their programs.

One of the biggest is sponsored by the Richmond YWCA.

Linda Tissiere, YWCA CEO, said federal funding accounts for a quarter of their operating expenses for domestic and sexual violence services. However, Tissiere said some agencies are funded up to 50 percent by federal money.

Carin Jayne Casey, domestic violence survivor and advocate, said her first time in a women’s shelter saved her life.

“My first time in a women’s shelter was following the attempt on my life,” Casey said. “If I hadn’t have had a place to go, I don’t know what I would’ve done.”

Casey knows all too well the importance of agencies like the YWCA that help victims in need, which could be in danger of losing federal funding in the next fiscal year.

“The services that we provide to survivors of domestic and sexual violence are free,” Tissiere said.

Tissiere said those services include counseling, emergency housing, and case management which cost approximately $1.7 million annually.

Last year, the Richmond YWCA responded to nearly 5,000 calls from domestic violence survivors.

Tissiere said federal funding is something they cannot afford to go without.

“For us, this issue is a critical community health issue that we hope will get the attention it deserves as they look at the federal budget this year,” Tissiere said.

Statistically, one in every four women and one in every seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Casey said the most important thing is for victims of domestic abuse is not to give up.

“There is hope, there is hope,” Casey said. “A life of domestic violence does not have to be your end all.”

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.