Battle continues over future of Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — How do we remember the horrors that were carried out in Shockoe bottom during the massive domestic slave trade? It’s a question the City of Richmond continues to struggle with.

An advocacy group called the Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality is asking the city to expand current plans for a memorial at the Lumpkin’s jail site. They envision a more expansive, nine-acre memorial park on the site.

On Monday night, the group asked the city to put a hold on the plans until they can carry out a more comprehensive, community-based project.

“Let’s make this historical site a place that can be celebrated by all,” Richmond resident Rodney Hunter said during public comment.

The project was not on the city council agenda at its regularly scheduled Monday meeting, but the topic was nevertheless on the minds of dozens holding up ‘Save Shockoe Bottom’ signs in the council chamber.

“Families (were) broken up and yet they endured, and we want to celebrate that,” Hunter told council members. “Our ancestors lived, died and bled.”

Supporters want to see that brutality reflected. They said Monday night that the project needs to go far beyond the plans the city is following. The current plan is for a $30 million project at the single site of Lumpkin’s Jail, one of nearly 100 sites in Shockoe Bottom once associated with Richmond’s role in the slave trade.

Robert Nieweg, Field Attorney for the Washington, D.C.-based National Trust for Historic Preservation, told council that his group “strongly supports the community-generated proposal for a memorial park.”

The nine-acre community proposal is more expansive than they city’s. It includes the African burial ground and slave trading sites on the east side of the railroad tracks.

“Rather than risking all available and promised funds into one element, why not secure the entire site for the future.” said are Ana Edwards, Chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project.

The group is calling on council to legally block the area from commercial development. They also want the mayor to support a master plan for Shockoe Bottom, and to make sure the descendants of enslaved ancestors are included.

In a news release, the group told 8News, “There is no $30 million available for Shockoe Bottom. The $2 million appropriated by the General Assembly for 2016 was removed from the recently passed 2017 budget – a fact that for some reason the City has not made public. Another $9 million promised by the General Assembly is only to reimburse the City if and when the City raises up to $9 million for memorialization.

That leaves as available money just the $8 million appropriated by City Council, a far cry from the cost cited by Mayor Jones. And, according to several council members, that money was never meant to be limited to just one site.

Given these factors, it seems clear that the wise and prudent thing to do would be to call a “time-out” in this process, hold a meeting of all concerned stakeholders and decide how to proceed in a way appropriate for the resources available and consistent with the expressed desires of the public and especially the descendant community. “

Designers are holding a series of meetings to get input from the public.

