Barnum & Bailey circus train strikes tractor-trailer in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus train struck a tractor-trailer in Nottoway County Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police tell 8News the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of Patrick Henry Highway. Officials say the train collided with the flatbed tractor-trailer after it became disabled on the tracks.

Police say the train was hauling circus equipment and people — no animals were on board.

The crash is currently under investigation by Virginia State Police and Norfolk Southern Railroad Police.

