Baker Elementary students thank firefighters for saving school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students returned the favor to fire crews who tackled a fire and did what they could to save the property inside at Baker Elementary School about two weeks ago.

Students spent the morning creating thank you notes for the firefighters who battled the blaze.

The firefighters fought more than just flames, they fought to save what was inside the classrooms by moving everything to the middle of the room and covering it with plastic.

Amanda Davis, a teacher at Baker Elementary School, said that the students are happy showing gratitude at this age.

“It was just important for the students to get to voice that and know that their letters are going to the right people, because they really are so thankful,” Davis said. “If I was a firefighter, I would be happy to see a thank you card in the kids handwriting because if it wasn’t in their own handwriting, it wouldn’t be as personal.”

Teachers said there are many reasons to be thankful following the fire.

The community really rallied to help students and staff who lost school supplies to the smoke and flames.

The Ricky Johnson Foundation delivered donated glue sticks, notebooks and pencils over the weekend.

Several PTAs also collected supplies so that students could continue learning at one of the three nearby schools.

“They were so excited when they walked in to see notebooks,” Davis said. “Many of mine, they were like, ‘where is my stuff? what if I can’t bring in new stuff?’, and it was such a relief to say you don’t have to, you have stuff right here.”

The Henrico Education Foundation has also raised several thousand dollars for teachers to replace supplies that they lost in the fire.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.