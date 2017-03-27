19-year-old charged with inappropriately touching fellow student at Meadowbrook H.S.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A male student at Meadowbrook High School is accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old female student on school grounds.

According to Chesterfield Police, 19-year-old Starlik A. Grate of the 4400 block of Sherman Road in Chesterfield County was arrested last Monday, March 20, and charged with sexual battery.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

