VCU club hosts first fencing tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Historical European Martial Arts club at VCU hosted its first fencing tournament on Sunday.

The regional competition, called Ram Point 2017, featured more than 50 athletes who competed in events using tactics from Medieval and Renaissance sword fighting manuals.

Sunday’s competition was the first ever hosted by VCU’s HEMA club, which aims to educate its members in the historical European martial arts, and gave spectators and introduction of sorts to the unique sport.

“We wanted to put on a beginning level event where fighters would get a chance to demonstrate the theories and techniques that they’d been studying and an event that was encouraging and nurturing for them so they could interact with other serious fighters,” instructor Dayna Rowden explained.

