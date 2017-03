RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams completed the weekend sweep of La Salle at The Diamond thanks to Sam Donko’s sixth save of the season.

The Rams (14-10) are 3-0 to begin conference play in the Atlantic 10 and face Virginia on Tuesday at home, first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 21 by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association coming into the weekend.