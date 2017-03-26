Trawler captain evacuated by Coast Guard off Virginia coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) – A Coast Guard helicopter crew has conducted a medical evacuation off the coast of Virginia after receiving an emergency alert from a fishing vessel.

Authorities say the Fifth District command center in Portsmouth received an electronic beacon alert Sunday from the 75-foot trawler Capt Nathan, about 50 miles east of Chincoteague, with three people aboard.

The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba and a Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City in New Jersey were diverted to the scene, where they learned that the captain of the trawler was suffering symptoms of a stroke.

The man was airlifted to Cape May Airport in New Jersey, then transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.